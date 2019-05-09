Final Fantasy VII Remake Will Be At E3 2019, Confirms Square Enix

Today during Sony’s second-ever State of Play, Square Enix closed the stream with a brand-new Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer showing off some familiar characters, a look at the tweaked gameplay, and some cut-scenes. The trailer is pretty short, but that’s because it’s only a teaser. Square Enix has confirmed it will show off more of the game next month, and while it doesn’t mention E3 specifically, it’s obvious that’s what it is referring to. The video game superbowl takes place in June, and Square Enix is scheduled to host a presser during the show.

The confirmation comes way of producer Yoshinori Kitase, who also apologized for the long wait fans have been enduring the past couple of years.

“Finally…. the long awaited moment has come,” writes Kitase over on the PlayStation Blog. “Sorry to keep you all waiting so long! We hope you enjoyed the footage shown during State of Play. It was quite short, but hopefully you enjoyed seeing Cloud and Aerith brought back to life with such realistic graphics. And oh my god! Did you notice he was there too…?”

“We are preparing to release more official information in June, but we wanted to try something new here on State of Play by showing you this special trailer as a taste of what’s to come.”

So, in June we will see more of the game, and presumably it will be a much more meatier look at the highly-anticipated remake. That said, what remains unclear is when we will hear about a release date or even a release window. Hopefully at E3, but we aren’t crossing our fingers too tightly.

Final Fantasy VII is in development for the PS4, and at the moment, only the PS4. If there are other versions in development — current-gen or next-gen — Square Enix hasn’t said anything about them.

