New Final Fantasy VII Remake Trailer Reveals Release Date

Today during a special Final Fantasy-themed concert, Square Enix revealed a brand-new Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer and announced that the game will launch worldwide on March 3, 2020. More specfically, the games first part will release on March 3. There’s currently no word when the remake’s other parts will be released. In fact, we don’t even know how many parts the remake is being divided into. Further, unlike some rumors and leaks claiming otherwise, Square Enix is still saying the game is a PlayStation 4 exclusive.

As you can see, there’s not much to the new trailer, but that’s probably because Square Enix’s presser is tomorrow and it’s saving a more meaty look of the game for then. That said, after years of waiting, Final Fantasy fans will surely just be happy to have a release date at this point. And if a new report is accurate, fans are going to have even more than a release date to celebrate soon.

Last month a report surfaced from a reliable source that a demo of the game is being readied up for PlayStation Plus subscribers, and will likely release sometime during or right after E3.

Final Fantasy VI Remake is scheduled to release on March 3, 2020 via the PS4. As mentioned above, there was a recent leak — out of GameStop — suggesting the game is coming to Xbox One, and while this may still happen, at the moment, it doesn’t appear to be the case.

Below, you can read more about Final Fantasy VII, courtesy of an official story synopsis:

“In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, Avalanche. Avalanche was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra’s elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?”

