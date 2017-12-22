Final Fantasy VII Remake Producers Addresses Rumors, And Reflects Back On The Franchise

News on the Final Fantasy VII remake has been sparse as of late, but fortunate for us the producer for the project, Yoshinori Kitase, had a little insight to provide us about the upcoming remake and the franchise as a whole.

In a recent interview with EDAMAME Arcade channel, Kitase went full Final Fantasy when discussing the series as a whole. He also decided to tackle some of those pesky rumors floating around, especially the speculation surrounding Aerith’s ability to be revived, “I have heard there were unofficial ways to have Aerith in your party. But officially there is no way to bring her back to life.” – We should just call him the dream killer …

The full interview can be seen below as he gushes about the franchise and gives a little sneak peek into the status of the long awaited remake:

He was pretty dodgey when answering certain questions, like whether or not we’d see a Final Fantasy VIII PlayStation 4 port or not, “That’s a difficult question. I’m saying no, but not ruling it out in the future.” But he did get to work settling more than a few rumors concern the franchise and its characters like when he answered the question if Jenova and Lavos (Chrono Trigger) were a part of the same species: “They aren’t but both games were worked on at the same time and enemies from space was a trend at the time. It’s false, but they are loosely based on each other.”



If you’re like me and a huge fan of Final Fantasy lore, you should definitely watch the whole interview through and through. For those maybe not aware of the Final Fantasy VII remake:

“In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra’s elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?”