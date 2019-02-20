This ‘Final Fantasy VII’ Sephiroth Cosplay Quite Literally “Lit”

Sephiroth from the legendary Final Fantasy franchise has been an icon for the series since his first debut back with Final Fantasy VII. And now the soldier’s been brought to life in a hot, hot, hot cosplay by Leon Chiro
Chiro is known for his incredibly spot-on recreations of popular characters. For his take on the one-winged angel, he brought the heat — literally — with this full-scale tribute:
"On your knees! I want you to beg for forgiveness!" — Sephiroth, Final Fantasy Dissidia NT We went beyond and we made this dream shooting in a real ring of fire! 🔥 Thanks for your patience and support, it took me some time before showing my complete Sephiroth cosplay, but it was because I truly wanted to give you my best shot with something unique, especially for SEPHIROTH! ❤️🔥 Ph – @muffin_geek_production
Sephiroth (Final Fantasy Dissidia NT) in Gamescom 2018.
"All shall be one with me… 黒マテリア !" ►Sephiroth, Final Fantasy Dissidia NT by @leonchiro Enjoy the result of a wonderful collaboration with one of the most talented and artistic photographers I have ever worked with! We studied everything on this shooting and we hope you like the results! 🙂 Photo by @azproductioncosp
His special attention to detail with both makeup and wig styling makes his cosplays so perfect, and it’s easy to tell that he dives right in with each character he portrays.
Tell me what you cherish most. Photo by @schmelzertobias
"You will live again as part of me." — Sephiroth, Final Fantasy Dissidia NT • Photo by @schmelzertobias
