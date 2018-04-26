Final Fantasy XII’s Vayne Joins the DISSIDIA Final Fantasy NT Roster

It’s official! Final Fantasy’s XII’s Vayne Carudas Solidor has joined the ever growing DISSIDIA Final Fantasy NT roster. The legendary antagonist is the title’s first Season Pass character to be added, with more on the way.

According to a recent press release given to us by Square Enix:

“Vayne’s new abilities and playstyle add depth and new team possibilities to the fast-paced 3-on-3 team action of DISSIDIA Final Fantasy NT. He also comes with alternate costumes and cosmetic weapon skins, along with exciting, new story scenes that give players a glimpse at his role in the wider tale between legendary heroes and villains from the FINAL FANTASY series.”

The latest character can be purchased as a standalone addition, though there is an enticing Season Pass that not only includes Vayne, but five other new characters as well as new skins and weapons. Each DLC character will come with two colour variations on top of the default costume. For fans of this long-standing franchise, the Season Pass does offer more for long-time players.

DISSIDIA Final Fantasy NT is a fighting game that also offers action role-playing aspects for both veterans and newcomers to Final Fantasy. The title is now available on PlayStation 4.

For more about this title:

DISSIDIA Final Fantasy NT allows you to choose from over 20 legendary Final Fantasy characters and battle in a 3-versus-3 arena. Call forth familiar summons like Ifrit, Shiva and Odin to dominate the opposing side. This is not your average fighter – this is your fantasy, your fight.

Enter the arena in early 2018. A PlayStation Plus membership is needed for online play.