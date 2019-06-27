Final Fantasy XIV Live-Action Television Series Announced

A live-action adaptation of Final Fantasy XIV from Sony Pictures Television, production company Hivemind, and the game’s developer Square Enix is in the works, the companies announced on Thursday. The television series will be set in the world of Eorzea, the fictional setting that the online Final Fantasy game takes place in. No information has been provided yet regarding when this Final Fantasy series will be released nor do we know what platform it might be on.

Final Fantasy XIV is a densely populated online game from Square Enix, and is the second of its kind in the Final Fantasy series, with Final Fantasy XI being the franchise’s first MMO. As an MMO with millions of subscribed players, it’s got its own collection of stories as well as the narratives that players have created themselves through in-game relationships and guilds. This television series will tell an original story however, so even if you’ve progressed through all the game’s expansions up to and including the upcoming Shadowbringers, you’ll see a new narrative unfold in the adaptation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the press release announcing the series, the show will feature both new and returning characters in its story, including the first live-action appearance of Cid, a Final Fantasy character who appears repeatedly throughout the series.

“Final Fantasy XIV and Eorzea are the perfect gateway into Final Fantasy for longtime fans and newcomers alike,” said Sony Pictures Television co-president Chris Parnell. “This show is about embracing and embodying all of the elements that have made the mythos such an endlessly captivating phenomenon, and it’s an immense honor to be bringing all of Eorzea’s iconic characters, settings, and concepts – including fan-favorites like Cid and, of course, the chocobos – to life for a television audience.”

The finer details of the series’ plot haven’t been shared yet, but the press release noted it would explore “the struggle between magic and technology in a quest to bring peace to a land in conflict.” Different parts of the Final Fantasy universe like the chocobos mentioned above and other mythical creatures will make appearances in the series as well.

“Television is the ideal medium to capture the extraordinary depth, sophisticated themes, and unparalleled imagination of Final Fantasy and its multitude of unique and fully realized characters,” said Jason Brown, Hivemind Co-Founder and Co-President. “We are working tirelessly to bring together artists from around the world who are united in honoring the extraordinary legacy of this franchise and its millions of fans around the world.”

Hivemind is responsible for the production of Amazon’s The Expanse as well as Netflix’s upcoming The Witcher adaptation. Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Dinesh Shamdasani will serve as the show’s executive producers while Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton will fill the roles of executive producers and writers.