Final Fantasy XIV Patch 4.3 Includes Companion Mobile App

Details on Final Fantasy XIV’s next update were revealed recently with the next patch discussed through a live letter from the developers.

Patch 4.3 is being called Under the Moonlight and is scheduled to be released in late May. The update will include a variety of quests, trials, dungeons, and a Eureka expansion. While the majority of the content that’s included will likely dropped as soon as the patch is released, some of the bigger pieces of content like the Eureka expansion may come a bit later into the patch.

#FFXIV Patch 4.3, Under the Moonlight, is scheduled to release in late May! pic.twitter.com/o9PIgDoqJc — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) April 14, 2018

As the letter from the devs was held, the game’s Twitter account shared some images and info about the update for those who didn’t tune in. Square Enix shared a list of highlights regarding everything that’ll be included in the update, all of which can be seen below:

New Main Scenario Quests – The story of Stormblood continues.

New Alliance Raid – The Ridorana Lighthouse.

New Trial – It’s a secret!

New Dungeon – The Swallow’s Compass.

New Beast Tribe Quests – The Namazu.

New Sidequests – The Four Lords, Doman Reconstruction and Further Hildibrand Adventures.

New Deep Dungeon – 100-Floor Heaven-on-High.

The Forbidden Land, Eureka Expansion – Pagos Expedition.

New Ultimate Difficulty Raid – Ultima Weapon.

Updates to jobs, PvP, Glamour System, Housing, Performance Actions, new more powerful gear and more.

Introducing the FINAL FANTASY XIV COMPANION app! The app features a number of useful features, such as access to the market board, inventory sorting, and chatting with friends. #FFXIV pic.twitter.com/1sgH6W0zUB — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) April 14, 2018

One new feature that wasn’t outlined in the list of updates but will be available for layers regardless when the patch releases is a companion app for players’ mobile devices. It’s not the app that was previewed as an April Fool’s joke that let players farm for resources in the real world using their phone like a Pokemon Go-style game, so contain your excitement if that’s what you were hoping for. Instead, the app will allow players to chat with each other and will allow Free Company members to easily stay connected outside of the game. Events can be scheduled through the app along with other features that’ll be detailed closer to its release.

While the free version of the app will offer the connectivity features mentioned above, Square Enix will also be offering a paid version that gives some in-game bonuses. The paid version will include options for additional retainers as well as extra saddlebag space and inventory-sorting options.

No release date for the update has been announced, but Under the Moonlight is expected to be released in late May.

