Final Fantasy XV Comrades Update Will Add New Characters, Costumes, and More

Square Enix has revealed new details about the upcoming update to hit Final Fantasy XV’s multiplayer expansion. Comrades. The latest content drop will arrive in March and comes with new characters, new costumes, and new abilities! Check it out in the video above.

According to the video’s description:

“Get a first look at some of the explosive content coming to FFXV Multiplayer Expansion: Comrades in a free update releasing on March 6th 2018.

Set in a world engulfed by darkness, the expansion casts players as a member of the Kingsglaive, with powers and unique abilities invoked from various Lucian kings, who join forces to bring the Light back to the kingdom of Lucis. Other members of Noctis’s crew including Gladiolus, Prompto and Ignis will be made playable in future game updates.

Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer Expansion: Comrades will be available to players who purchased Final Fantasy XV and the Final Fantasy XV Season Pass or Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer Expansion: Comrades standalone expansion. It also requires a subscription to Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus. Internet connection is also required to access this content.”

It will definitely be interesting to see the new characters that will be playable. Special attack “Selfie” for Prompto is necessary, and you can’t tell me I’m wrong. Noctis may be the King, but he’s not the King of taking epic pictures. The best part of the video above though has to be seeing a chocobo taking on a dragon – there was no more need to sell me on it at that point, consider me sold.

The latest update will go live on March 6th with special instructions detailed in the video’s description listed above.

Final Fantasy XV is available now on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with a PC release slated for March 6th: the same day the update goes live.