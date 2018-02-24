Final Fantasy XV Adding Four More DLC Episodes By 2019

The episodic DLC adventures for Final Fantasy XV proved to be quite the success, giving players a chance to hop into the role of characters besides the game’s main protagonist. Apparently, the DLC did even better than most though, because it looks like we are getting four more in the future!

The title’s director Hajime Tabata recently revealed that four more episodes are in the plans over the next year. The announcement came via several interviews with Japanese publications and also included highlights for sales, goals for the future, and more! Both interviews with Famitsu and 4Gamer revealed some interesting info, let’s break down the highlights:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Famitsu:

Tabata does not think users want them to fill in the gaps of the main story anymore, and since Final Fantasy XV cannot be completed even on the creative side, new developments different from the current Episode add-ons are being considered.

The first new Episode add-on will be “Episode Ardyn,” which was the one most requested in the user survey. After that, there may even be an “Episode Luna,” as Tabata mentioned during the “Active Time Report” official news broadcast.

Including “Episode Ardyn,” four new “Episodes” are being produced into 2019.

Regarding original elements in Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition, Tabata could not say anything at the moment, but there are mods and multiplayer quests may be improved. However, there are no differences in the story.

Total worldwide sales for Final Fantasy XV have topped seven million.

4Gamer:

Based on the user survey put out, the average satisfaction rate of the scenario as a whole was 62.4 percent, so Tabata thought it was necessary to ensure a suitable development period for the upcoming downloadable content without being concerned about releasing them in 2018. For that reason, the content will likely spill into 2019.

The downloadable content planned from this point on is being made with the mindset of completing the “Final Fantasy XV Universe” (the general term for the main game and its related works). For that reason, they are laying the content out as an “additional series” rather than “additional content.”

More from both interviews also covered the Windows release bringing the fantasy game to PC later next month. You can check out the full interview highlights via Gematsu.