Final Fantasy XV Dropping a Ton of New DLC, Including Single-Player Character Customization

In addition to the epic Shadow of the Tomb Raider crossover event teased earlier, Final Fantasy XV is definitely looking like it will have a very busy couple of years ahead. At this year’s PAX East, Square Enix laid out their future plans including four new episodes that are coming to the open-world title.

In addition to the new episodes announced, Square Enix also revealed a few updates slated for the title including a way to make your own custom toon in place of Noctis for the main story itself! But, before we get started – let’s take a look at the upcoming DLC that we know about so far:

Episode One – Ardyn: Learn more about Ardyn’s struggles and the resentment he harbored toward Lucis for thousands of years. The story also touches upon his differences with the Astrals.

Episode Side Story – Aranea: This side story depicts the Starscourge from the Niflheim’s perspective. Here we see the final day of the Empire from a brand new light, which is also Aranea’s worst day.

Episode 2 – Lunafreya: This episode focuses on Lunafreya’s battle to save her loved ones, which ultimately changes the destiny dealt to the Lucian King.

Episode 3 – Noctis: After parting ways with the Astrals, Noctis must face a final battle in an attempt to better serve his people.

Some of the new features coming to Final Fantasy XV also revealed includes the aforementioned character customization that will allow players to make a character they choose rather than the default Noctis, the abilities to see the “ghost” of other custom toons, drop-able equipment for other players, and tons of mod support.

Both the mod support and the character customization are huge for the game, especially now that the platforms have been opened up to PC. To be able to explore the vast world in the latest title as a character that reflects the player themselves … it adds an entirely new level of immersion that will only increase the replayability factor for those interested.

The multiplayer aspect of the game, Comrades, will also see a standalone release, though the exact date hasn’t been revealed at this time. Though we don’t have an exact date yet, we do know that the DLC will begin rolling out in the Winter months of this year, and then continue on into 2019.