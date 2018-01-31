Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition Release Date Confirmed By Square Enix

The absolutely adorable rendition of Final Fantasy XV, Pocket Edition, finally has a release date and we can’t wait to see see little Chibi Prompto take pictures with his itty bitty camera. OK, so we should probably pull back the excitement a bit but with the game officially coming out next week – it’s hard not to get swept away by the cuteness.

We previously reported the February 9th date when the app posting switched to a set date. That being said, there still wasn’t an official announcement by the team themselves and mistaken listings have happened before. But now it’s confirmed and we can brace ourselves for a much smaller adventure.

“Experience an exciting addition to the Final Fantasy XV Universe in the form of an all-new mobile adventure for iOS, Android and Windows 10 devices, which retells the story of Final Fantasy XV like never before using casual touch controls optimised for mobile devices.

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition contains all of the main characters and main story of the console and PC versions, with the freedom to p Articlelay whenever and wherever you want. All 10 chapters will be available from Day 1 and the first chapter will be available for free.”

The Tale of the Chosen King, Savior to the Star. After years of fighting, the nations of Lucis and Niflheim at last agree to an armistice. As a symbol of this promised peace, Noctis, crown prince of Lucis, is to wed the Lady Lunafreya of Tenebrae.

The prince sets forth for his wedding on the eve of the signing ceremony, sent off by his father, King Regis. Unbeknownst to Noctis, however, the journey ahead is fraught with perils…

The game will feature 10 chapters and will be available for both iOS and Android devices, as well as PC!

To learn a little bit more about the game this chibi adventure is based on:

Joined by your closest friends on the roadtrip of a lifetime through a breathtaking open world, witness stunning landscapes and encounter larger-than-life beasts on your journey to reclaim your homeland from an unimaginable foe.

In an action-packed battle system, channel the power of your ancestors to warp effortlessly through the air in thrilling combat, and together with your comrades, master the skills of weaponry, magic and team-based attacks.

Now realised with the power of cutting-edge technology for Windows PCs, including support for high-resolution displays and HDR10, the beautiful and carefully-crafted experience of Final Fantasy XV can be explored like never before.