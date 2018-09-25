‘Final Fantasy XV’ Crossover Event With ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider,’ ‘Terra Wars’ Now Live

With Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s recent release, it’s the perfect time to suit up as Lara Croft once more … sort of. The latest crossover event for Final Fantasy XV is now live bring the world of Tomb Raider and Terra Wars over into Noctis’ universe.

This isn’t the first crossover event and hopefully it won’t be the last – especially given how entertaining the previous Assassin’s Creed mashup was. The latest event has two main parts to it: One, where Noctis meets up with Terra Wars’ Sarah for a brand new questline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second part brings Noctis and Lara Croft together with fun new outfits and musical tracks. This part of the crossover event is made for Comrades, the multiplayer expansion that lets players harness their own style in the world of Final Fantasy.

“Customize your Glaive with gear from the legendary Tomb Raider, Lara Croft! New avatar parts are now available for use in Comrades, and we’ve also added Tomb Raider music tracks to the music player of the main game.”

For those playing on PC, the team over at Square Enix is also giving away an exclusive Alienware Shield, which you can find right here on the game’s official Steam page. For more about the game itself now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC:

“In a matter of days, the Kingdom of Lucis is to sign an armistice, ending a long and bitter conflict with Niflheim. Ahead of the ceremony, Prince Noctis, heir to the Lucian throne, sets forth from his homeland to formalize the union of states through his marriage to the Lady Lunafreya of the imperial province of Tenebrae. The offer of peace, however, is no more than a ruse to lower the Lucian shield, and the imperial army takes the crown city and its sacred crystal in one fell swoop. En route to his destination, Noctis is shocked to learn that he, his father the king, and his betrothed are believed dead. Overnight, the dream of peace has faded into a distant memory. His world crumbling around him, Noctis has naught but his resolve and his loyal companions to see him through the trials to come.”