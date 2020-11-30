Final Fantasy XV Trends as Fans Celebrate the Game's Anniversary

By Marc Deschamps

Released on November 29th, 2016, Final Fantasy XV was a bold entry for the series. With its unique cast of heroes, and its use of the car Regalia as a mode of transportation, the game immediately stood out from other entries in the JRPG franchise. While the game might not have gained the kind of following that entries like Final Fantasy VII or IX have over the years, Final Fantasy XV clearly has a devoted fanbase. In honor of the game's fourth anniversary, publisher Square Enix took to Twitter to ask fans to share their favorite moments from Final Fantasy XV.

Were you a fan of Final Fantasy XV? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Final Fantasy XV!

Fans clearly have a lot of passion for the game.

Noctis and friends have come to mean a lot to players.

It's amazing the way that games help people connect.

For some, it was an entry point for the series...

...and for others, it was a way back!

It's a shame we can only experience a game once for the first time.

Every Final Fantasy fan has a favorite!

Not everyone is a fan, however.

