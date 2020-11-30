Final Fantasy XV Trends as Fans Celebrate the Game's Anniversary
Released on November 29th, 2016, Final Fantasy XV was a bold entry for the series. With its unique cast of heroes, and its use of the car Regalia as a mode of transportation, the game immediately stood out from other entries in the JRPG franchise. While the game might not have gained the kind of following that entries like Final Fantasy VII or IX have over the years, Final Fantasy XV clearly has a devoted fanbase. In honor of the game's fourth anniversary, publisher Square Enix took to Twitter to ask fans to share their favorite moments from Final Fantasy XV.
Today marks four years since we launched #FinalFantasy XV!
The emotional journey featured the bros, warp strikes, new recipes, Astrals, photography, an incredible soundtrack, Cup Noodles and so much more… celebrate today with us by sharing your favourite moments from the game.— FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) November 29, 2020
Fans clearly have a lot of passion for the game.
I don’t think I could ever stop loving final fantasy xv, not for a single second. Even after four years, it brings me so much joy. It’s such a big comfort to me. AAA I love it so much ikik i’m blabbering on but it’s everything— kat | v8 spoilers (@sunflowerdenkis) November 30, 2020
Noctis and friends have come to mean a lot to players.
Happy 4 year anniversary to the game that saved me. Thank you so much Final Fantasy XV pic.twitter.com/eA95hLn4UA— Cocoaba (@Cocoaba_) November 30, 2020
It's amazing the way that games help people connect.
To add to all the warm Final Fantasy XV fuzzies today, I’ll add to the pile of how this game changed my life for the better. I met amazing people, garnered many close friends who actually share the same interests as me, took risks, and travelled to meet strangers.— Lili (@LiliumElendir) November 30, 2020
For some, it was an entry point for the series...
Also Happy Birthday to Final Fantasy XV the game that ruined me after beating it for a whole week and opened me to the franchise! 🥺👉👈 pic.twitter.com/QBBpoWRbae— ✨ Kourt ✨ (@ToXik_KaNdi) November 30, 2020
...and for others, it was a way back!
Final Fantasy XV is 4 years old today... Damn time flies, happy birthday to the game that reinvested me back into this amazing franchise! I'll never forget the journey you took me on. pic.twitter.com/tMZatFxo26— Jas Notta #GamersAgainstCancer (@JNotta710) November 29, 2020
It's a shame we can only experience a game once for the first time.
Happy 4yr anniversary Final Fantasy XV ❤️✨ I wish could experience this adventure for the first time all over again. pic.twitter.com/ftGmY90sEA— robbi 🤍 (@robbirue) November 29, 2020
Every Final Fantasy fan has a favorite!
Happy Birthday Final Fantasy XV! Ignore what the haters say, you’re one of the best games in the franchise :) pic.twitter.com/9cleZ81AVk— HighRelic (@HighRelic) November 29, 2020
Not everyone is a fan, however.
Imagine celebrating the 4-year anniversary of Final Fantasy XV as if it wasn't released an unfinished mess, with content stripped from its already incoherent plot and replaced with cliffhangers in order to sell us DLC.
It took them 3 of those 4 years to give us the whole game.— Ramiren 🇬🇧 (@The_Ramiren) November 29, 2020