Final Fantasy 16 Reveals Full World Map

Square Enix shed some light on the highly anticipated Final Fantasy XVI with the debut of their new website, which revealed details on the characters, the various locations within the world, and the world itself, Valisthea. The website actually featured a full map of Valisthea, but it was obstructed by scrolling text. Thanks to Twisted Voxel we now have a look at the full map without the obstructions, and you can check it out in the image below. As you can see, the world is split into two main landmasses with a smaller set of islands on the lower western side, with 5 major landmarks sprinkled throughout.

The map also features smaller landmarks across the world and boat paths, as all three main areas of land are split apart by sea. It would seem you'll be getting around by boat or airship, though you'll also likely be utilizing Chocobos quite a bit when you're on land.

(Photo: Square Enix)

Along with the map, we also got an official description of Valisthea, which you can find below.

"Valisthea―A Land Blessed in the Light of the Mothercrystals

The land of Valisthea is studded with Mothercrystals—glittering mountains of crystal that tower over the realms around them, blessing them with aether. For generations, people have flocked to these beacons to take advantage of their blessing, using the aether to conjure magicks that let them live lives of comfort and plenty. Great powers have grown up around each Mothercrystal, and an uneasy peace has long reigned between them. Yet now the peace falters as the spread of the Blight threatens to destroy their dominions."

Here's the official description for Final Fantasy XVI.

FINAL FANTASY XVI brings players into a world where Eikons are powerful and deadly creatures that reside within Dominants—a single man or woman who is blessed with the ability to call upon their dreaded power. The story follows Clive Rosfield, a young man dedicated to mastering the blade, who is dubbed the First Shield of Rosaria and tasked to guard his younger brother Joshua—the Dominant of the Phoenix. Unexpected events set Clive on a dark and dangerous road to revenge.

