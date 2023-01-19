Fire Emblem Engage Day One Update Revealed, Patch Notes Released

Fire Emblem Engage isn't set to arrive on Nintendo Switch until Friday, January 20th, but an update for the game has already been released! Fans looking forward to the game should not assume that this has anything to do with performance or anything like that; instead, this update primarily relates to the game's DLC. It's nothing too major in the grand scheme of things, but something to keep in mind for fans that plan to purchase the game on day one. Full patch notes from Nintendo's official website can be found below:

Ver 1.1.0 (Released January 19, 2023)

General Updates

Added compatibility with Expansion Pass.

A link to the Nintendo eShop "DLC" has been added to the title screen.

Update Bonus has been added. You can receive items when entering the Somniel from Chapter 5 or later.

You can now use functions related to internet communications.

The Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass costs $29.99, and will grant players access to four waves of DLC. One of those waves is slated to release alongside the game on January 20th, while the other three waves will release by December 31st, 2023. The first wave contains Additional Emblems, Support Items, New Accessories, and a Silver Card that gives players 30% off purchases in the Item Shop and Armory. Specific details have not been revealed about what's in the other waves, but players can expect additional Story and Classes in the fourth wave. Nintendo should reveal further details over the coming weeks.

While Fire Emblem Engage is not available yet, the game's review embargo ended earlier this week, allowing fans to see what the gaming media thought of the latest series entry. ComicBook.com's Christian Hoffer reviewed the game, awarding it a score of 3.5 out of 5. Hoffer found that the game offered an enjoyable Fire Emblem experience, but not one that ranks as high as the best games in the series. Readers can check out the game's full review right here.

