New Fire Emblem Game Gets Release Date Update From Nintendo Insider

Fire Emblem fans are desperate for information on the next proper Fire Emblem game. During the February Nintendo Direct, a new Fire Emblem game was announced, but it’s a spin-off and not from the usual developer of the series, Intelligent Systems. That said, for months, rumors have been circulating claiming that not only is the next proper Fire Emblem game in development at Intelligent Systems but that its nearing the final stages of development, which means also nearing a release. Despite this, there’s been no formal announcement, leaving some fans of the series they will be stuck replaying 2019’s Fire Emblem: Three Houses — the most recent mainline entry in the series — for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, Nintendo still hasn’t said a peep about this rumored game, but a prominent Nintendo insider has. Taking to Twitter, Nintendo insider and leaker, Samus Hunter, has relayed word that the game may be releasing in early 2023. Previous rumors have pinned the game between late 2022 and early 2023, so this isn’t new per say, but it’s the first time Samus Hunter has dated the game. According to Samus Hunter, Intelligent Systems is eyeing synergy with a popular mobile game Fire Emblem: Heroes with a potential release date.

“About the release month of the next Fire Emblem game,” said Samus Hunter. “My sources said an interesting tidbit, Intelligent Systems is also evaluating how to launch the game alongside events for the mobile game Heroes. Right now there is a lot of thoughts for an early 2023 release to have better-managed events.”

Adding to this, Samus Hunter notes the game is unlikely to be revealed until Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes releases. With Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes dated for June 24, 2022, this likely means we won’t hear about the game until July at the earliest.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. While Samus Hunter has proven reliable in the past, they’ve also been incorrect in the past. More importantly, even if everything here is accurate — and there’s a good chance it is — it’s also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo and Intelligent Systems haven’t commented on this rumor in any capacity. If this changes, we will let you know what is said with an update.