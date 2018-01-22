First 4 Figures Working On Ridley Statue From Metroid Prime

Usually, when a company that produces statue or collectibles based on a popular game brand, they usually focus on the heroes. Like, for instance, when we mention Metroid Prime, the classic first-person shooting trilogy from Nintendo, you’d think that someone was working on something surrounding Samus Aran, right?

Well, not First 4 Figures. The company recently announced on its blog page that it’s working on a special statue from the Metroid Prime series, but it’s not Samus – instead, it’s Ridley.

You may recall the classic flying nemesis appearing in games like Metroid Prime and Super Metroid, creating havoc from above as Samus Aran tries to bring him down. Well, now you can call him your own, as First 4 Figures will soon be releasing a statue, as pictured below.

It’s still well in the works, but, according to the company, design is moving along smoothly. “Lastly, we are happy to announce that META RIDLEY from Metroid Prime is coming to First 4 Figures! The cybernetically enhanced reincarnation of Samus Aran’s archnemesis was already a part of last year’s Christmas sneaks, but this is an updated and more detailed reveal as it is now in its physical stages. Furthermore, if you notice the hand on the image, this was intentionally added to give everyone an idea as to how the actual statue scales in comparison.”

The statue doesn’t have a release date at this point, but it’s likely to arrive sometime this year – First 4 Figures could be waiting for a timely event to come along, likely the gameplay reveal for Nintendo’s forthcoming Metroid Prime 4 for Nintendo Switch. (The project was first revealed at E3 last year, and many fans have been excited as a result.)

When the product is finished, you can expect it to live up to the usual standard that First 4 Figures is usually known for, and likely to be at a pretty high price. Still, for die-hard Nintendo fans, it’ll certainly be worth it – and give them something to stand aside their beloved Samus Aran statues.

Now, if we can just get a baby Metroid to come out and complete the package. Hey, First 4, you up for it?