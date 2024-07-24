The First Descendant Update 1.0.4 Released, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for The First Descendant has today been released on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Since launching roughly one month ago, Nexon has continued to release new updates at a steady cadence for its free-to-play shooter. Now, another minor patch of this type for The First Descendant has been let loose in addition to an outline of what the game’s next update will contain.

As a whole, update version 1.0.4 for The First Descendant is pretty small. Nexon has only made a couple of small tweaks to various gameplay elements while also increasing the module storage limit by 500. With the forthcoming Week 5 update, though, Nexon plans to push out a slew of bigger adjustments, many of which are tied to Valby. A new Descendant named Luna will also be added to the game alongside a new ultimate weapon and module.

The full patch notes for this new update to The First Descendant can be viewed at the bottom of the page in addition to the preview of what’s in store for Week 5.

The First Descendant Update 1.0.4 Patch Notes

Content Improvements

Module storage limit has been increased from 1000 to 1500.

Cooldown for “Vulgus Strategic Outpost” has been reduced from 5 minutes to 1 minute.

Spawning time between monster respawn has been increased, and the reward amount has been adjusted at the “Vulgus Strategic Outpost”.

Void Fragments will now drop when defeating monsters in Special Operation. There will be the most void fragment drops at the Special Operation “Neutralize Void Experiment.”

Using “Mark for Arrest” item obtained from Special Operation will grant ten times the usual amount of gold. When “Mark for Arrest” is used from ‘consumable’ tab, it will convert to 100,000 gold, and “High-Value Mark for Arrest” will convert to 1,000,000 gold.

Week 5 Update Preview

Sea of Emerald, “Ultimate Valby”

Finally, the Magisters have completed the ultimate project for Valby. This ultimate equipment, called “Sea of Emerald,” has fulfilled Valby’s long-held desire. It is a nano suit that replicates Valby’s former body color and texture. Although covered in a thin layer, Valby feels like regaining a long-forgotten part of herself.

Ultimate Valby’s Modification Modules

Spiral Tidal Wave: Replaces the Bubble Bullet, which was difficult to aim, with a projectile that flies straight. Spiral Tidal Wave attracts the impurities of Gluttony, making it an excellent choice for intercepting Gluttony.

Replaces the Bubble Bullet, which was difficult to aim, with a projectile that flies straight. Spiral Tidal Wave attracts the impurities of Gluttony, making it an excellent choice for intercepting Gluttony. Hydro Pressure Bomb: Instead of “Plop Plop,” it leaps forward and deals damage to enemies around the landing area. The more enemies in the laundry state, the more powerful the damage, making Hydro Pressure Bomb a strong finishing blow. Instead of diving into the water, leap joyfully forward!

A New Descendant, “Luna”

The Mad Artist Luna has returned to Albion after a long wandering performance. Luna’s synthesizer gun becomes more powerful when fired in rhythm, enhancing allies’ abilities based on the performance. When Luna dances to upbeat music, allies’ skill power increases, and when dancing to relaxing music, allies’ mentality recovers and resource consumption decreases. Invite everyone to Luna’s concert. Unfortunately for Virgus, it will be their last stage, but Luna’s performance is just beginning!

Luna’s Modification Modules

Nimble Footsteps: Enhances Luna’s mobility and amplifies the effect range of her performance, allowing for more effective ally support.

Enhances Luna’s mobility and amplifies the effect range of her performance, allowing for more effective ally support. Noise Surge: Transforms Luna from a supporter to a combat dealer. Dashes towards enemies in rhythm, dealing damage to nearby enemies. When the inspiration gauge is full, summons a stage to recover mental strength and shields. Provide enemies with a terrifying musical experience with Noise Surge!

Gluttony

The mutated Devourer-type Gluttony is a giant that indulges in Void Energy. It is equipped with systems to mine Void Energy and a cooling system to cool the heat generated during this process. To counter Gluttony, you need measures to withstand its cooling performance and the judgment to exploit its greedy temperament. Intercept Gluttony and collect new ultimate weapons and external components.

New Ultimate Weapon “Peace Mediator”

When meditation is necessary to bring peace to Ingris, the new ultimate weapon Peace Mediator is the perfect solution. This powerful hand cannon is effective even with single shots but can unleash a burst of bullets to deliver powerful firepower under the right conditions.

New Ultimate Module “Arche Concretion”

Provides Arche Concretion effect, which increases defense and mentality when using skills but decreases movement speed and attack power. It is particularly useful for Luna and Ajax and can be a good choice for players who want stable skill use. Your choices are free; combine various Modules to create your unique build.

Balance Adjustments

In the week 5 update, we have decided to make balance adjustments for some Descendants and Ultimate weapons.

First, we are adjusting Valby, Blair, and Freyna, who use AOE as their main skills. We hope to see these Descendants more effectively dominate the battlefield, creating large AOE zones and leisurely watching enemies fall from the rear. Look forward to improved performance for these wide-range covering Descendants.

Additionally, there will be improvements to Ultimate weapons that enhance critical hit chance and damage. Enduring Legacy (machine gun), Secret Garden (tactical rifle), and Nazeistra’s Devotion (hand cannon) will be improved to boast more powerful firepower with critical settings.

Moreover, Greg’s Reversed Fate (tactical rifle) will be adjusted to activate its unique effect in more chances. We are also improving the functionality of single-shot weapons, allowing players to choose between single-shot and rapid-fire modes. Please look forward to it.