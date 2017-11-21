Cowabunga! First Footage Of New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade Game Emerges

We got a nice little push down nostalgia lane a little while back when we reported that Raw Thrills was bringing back the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise to the arcade, for the first time in well over two decades. And like the Konami games of old, it’s all about beat-em-up action with up to four players, taking on everyone from the Shredder to Krang to other ne’er-do-wells.

The game recently got a showcase at the IAAPA 2017 event, with attendees being able to try it out before its distribution kicks off sometime early next year. According to Arcade Heroes, it definitely lives up the hype of the original game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“From what I have played and watched, it fulfills those expectations,” the attendee noted in his report. “The game is a beat ’em up just like you would want it to be. Yes that does mean more button mashing than stratagem but that’s part of the charm. The turtles will also do different attacks such as throws and there are items to grab and use such as smoke bombs, shurikens, trash cans, one that makes you spin around in a kind of tornado attack, etc. There are plenty of enemies to duke it out with, there is interaction with your environment, multiple attacks including the ability to throw enemies into the screen, special ‘Turtle Power’ attacks which behave as quick cut scenes, big boss battles, combo tracking, items to use and more. Admittedly it is weird to play a TMNT game that doesn’t have the voices for the characters that I grew up with but that’s ‘old man – get off my lawn as I remember it’ syndrome there.”

In fact, the team also captured some ample footage from the game, which can be found in the video below.

First up is a clip that appears to be taking place in the Technodrome, where the Turtles find themselves at odds with Foot Clan members and other automated terrors.

Arcade Heroes also managed to get some closer footage of the game’s first stage, which takes place in New York City. While it sets up some impressive beat-em-up action, we can’t help but wonder – when did Bebop become so skinny and able to turn himself invisible? And is Rocksteady a Russian now? Maybe we missed something.

Whatever the case, it’s great to see the Turtles back in action. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game will become available early next year. If you need a Turtles fix in the meantime, check out their debut trailer for Injustice 2!

(Thanks to Arcade Heroes for the videos!)