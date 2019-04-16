First PlayStation 5 Details Are Getting Fans Excited

After the bevy of leaks and rumors regarding the next generation of PlayStation hardware have been come to light, Sony’s Mark Cerny officially unveiled some highly-requested details about the next console to come from them. While there is much more to learn, it was revealed that the PlayStation 5 will indeed by backwards compatible with existing PlayStation 4 titles, which is a feature many fans have been wanting for quite some time. In addition to this, the console will have a significant amount of speed behind it, cutting loading times down by a lot.

The interview between Cerny and Wired was released earlier, which resulted in fans across the Internet sharing their excitement for the PlayStation 5. While many did convey their joy for official details about the console, some have certainly expressed their reservations. Sure, the PlayStation 4 is pretty powerful, but there is always room for improvement. Either way, the hype train is beginning to roll out of the station.

JUST TAKE IT

STUNNED

IT’S HAPPENING!

ROUND OF APPLAUSE

@Bbeyes2007 backwards compatible, ssd, 19x faster load screens, 3d audio and a little thing called Ray Tracing for light & Audio.



Cant wait for ps5 pic.twitter.com/40i0NAEN4p — David Jetta (@David__Jetta) April 16, 2019

PLEASE… GO ON

WHAT ABOUT THE CONTROLLERS?

Will the PlayStation 5 have a controller that lasts longer than three hours — Zalman (@enterzalman) April 16, 2019

THE PEOPLE WANT WHAT THE PEOPLE WANT

Nobody:



People who are gonna want a PlayStation 5: pic.twitter.com/cGcqluHYE2 — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) April 16, 2019

IT SUPPORTS WHAT?!

Playstation 5 confirmed and will support 8K graphic gaming



Me: *Stares at my 1080p television* pic.twitter.com/SGnJMU3veS — ⚘Dunder Mifflin this is Pam🥀 (@Gillberto19) April 16, 2019

SORRY, XBOX FANS?

When you are an Xbox only dude & wake up to see “Playstation 5” trending pic.twitter.com/VclxeyA3XX — ☣️🎮 VΞRDICT4489🎮☣️ (@Verdict4489) April 16, 2019

MOST IMPORTANTLY, IT PLAYS GAMES!

I’m happy to announce this morning that the PlayStation 5 (working title) will in fact play video games. — Ben “Ben Pack” Pack (@PackBenPack) April 16, 2019

Needless to say, fans are pretty excited about the PlayStation 5. Again, not all of the details are out on the table, but what has been unveiled so far is looking pretty good. Since Sony won’t be at this year’s E3, however, we might just be waiting a bit of time before more information comes to light. Either way, exciting times ahead!

What do you think about all of this? Are you beyond excited for the PlayStation 5, or do you need to know more before you are completely sold on the next generation hardware from Sony? Are you hoping the backwards compatibility includes all PlayStation consoles and not just the current one? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

