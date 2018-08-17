Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Pre-Order Opens Up On PlayStation Store

Okay, so let’s say you couldn’t get enough of Yakuza 6 and you have Yakuza Kiwami 2 set to go for pre-load whenever it opens up on your PlayStation 4. “So what now?” you’re probably yelling to yourself. Well, how about going after the next game from the Yakuza team, the forthcoming adventure based on the Fist of the North Star franchise?

Sega has announced that pre-orders have opened up for the forthcoming Lost Paradise on the PlayStation Store, well ahead of the game’s forthcoming release. The pre-order is going for $59.99, but it comes with a handful of goodies that you can download ahead of the game’s release later this fall.

First off, you’ll be able to get your hands on an illustrated theme that you can post onto your PlayStation 4, getting you even more hyped for what Fist of the North Star will have to offer. But that’s just the beginning, as you’ll also get a set of Destiny Talismans to go along with your virtual collection; as well as a handful of Avatars featuring characters from the game. These include Kenshiro, Jagi, Raoh, Tokia and Yuria, as well as Raoh’s horse Kokuoh.

As for what the Talismans do, they will basically enable you to use additional abilities that will help you when it comes to fighting enemies. Those haven’t been broken down specifically just yet, but they could relate to each specific character introduced with them.

The game has been gaining huge buzz since its showcase at the Electronic Entertainment Expo earlier this month, with fans getting into its brutal combat and stylish visuals, as well as its playful tone, matching up quite nicely with the classic series of the same name. Now we just need someone to yell, “YOU’RE ALREADY DEAD!” to get us even more in the mood of what’s to come.

You can watch the combat trailer above to get yourself in the mood for the frantic action that’s yet to come. But you won’t have to wait too long for it, as Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise is set to release on October 2 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.