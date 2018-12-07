Five New ‘Resident Evil 2’ Clips Show Off Ada Wong, Zombie Dogs, and More

The teasers keep coming for the highly anticipated Resident Evil 2 remake and the latest batch of videos offers an even closer at what fans can expect with Capcom’s latest project.

Earlier this week, the publisher shared an in-depth look at Ada Wong as a playable character with their “Familiar Faces” video, now we’ve getting another close-up of her in addition to the Save Room, the Gun Shop, and facing off against those familiar those zombie dogs.

One particular feature of the Resident Evil games are those damn zombie dogs. It’s not surprising to see them back, we’ve caught glimpses of them in previous trailers, but the latest clip reminds us just why they were so terrifying to begin with.

Over the last month, quite a few videos have popped up to show off what the remake is made of. Earlier this week, Capcom shared some new gameplay footage of Claire taking on Tyrant, then we saw Ada Wong use her “secret weapon” alongside even more Leon Kennedy footage.

Though the latest videos are nothing short of incredible – especially with a playable Wong – it shouldn’t be too surprising given the leak earlier this week regarding these two characters. Still, screenshots don’t have anything on the real thing and to see this in action is just another reminder of why we should all be excited for the game’s release.

