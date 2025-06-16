Dead by Daylight’s FNAF Crossover Gets New Trailer, Release Times Revealed

Dead by Daylight is getting a brand-new collaboration this week, adding content based on Five Nights at Freddy’s. Players have to wait a little bit longer before they can check out the new content on June 17th, but Behaviour Interactive has found a couple of ways to build hype ahead of time. The company has now revealed a full release schedule for the collaboration, including specific times that the content will be made available. The update will go live at 8 a.m. PT, 9 a.m. CT, and 11 a.m. ET. Behaviour has noted that the release times “may vary slightly” depending on the user’s platform of choice.

In addition to the release time, the developers have also dropped a brand-new trailer for the Five Nights at Freddy’s collaboration. As previously revealed, Dead by Daylight will be adding Springtrap when the update arrives. Players can also look forward to a brand-new map, modeled after the iconic Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. Today’s trailer sees Springtrap hunting down Survivors in the new map. While Meg Thomas tries to take advantage of the cameras to track Springtrap’s location, it ultimately doesn’t offer enough of an advantage. The trap is sprung just before 6 a.m., and things don’t seem to go well for poor Meg! The new trailer can be found below.

The trailer doesn’t feature any actual gameplay footage, instead offering a cinematic look at Dead by Daylight‘s new additions. Regardless, it’s a pretty smart way to build hype around the new update, and reception has been pretty positive so far. Many fans have pointed out that poor Meg has a rough track record when it comes to these collaboration trailers, given that she didn’t fare too well against the Nemesis from Resident Evil, either.

Dead by Daylight has featured a lot of collaborations over the years, but this might be one of the most highly-anticipated. The game has pulled in characters and elements from countless horror franchises over the years, from movies like Hellraiser and Scream, to manga and anime like Attack on Titan and Tokyo Ghoul. The sheer size and passion of the Five Nights at Freddy’s fan base might eclipse anything else that has appeared in the game, and it’s possible Dead by Daylight could see an influx of new players as a result.

Hopefully all of the new content arriving this week will prove worth the wait. In a game already filled with a plethora of dark and disturbing killers, William Afton fits in quite nicely. From the patch notes released last month, it also seems like Dead by Daylight has managed to capture the spirit of Five Nights at Freddy’s in a way that feels true to both games. We’ll have to wait and see if the collaboration can find a way to please both of these fan bases when the update goes live.

