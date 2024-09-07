Five Nights at Freddy's Fans Excited After Getting to Play New Game: "Incredibly Intense"

Another Five Nights at Freddy's spin-off game is in the works, one that features a totally original story set within the original game's universe. It's called Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic, and its reveal only consisted of a short teaser trailer with barely anything to go off of afterwards aside from speculation. That was the case up until a recent hands-on opportunity that Five Nights at Freddy's fans got, however, with many now propping up the game as potentially the next big hit in the series after getting to play it.

These Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic play sessions took place during PAX West where developer Steel Wool Studios was set up, so FNAF fans at home aren't missing out on some downloadable PlayStation 5 demo or anything like that. That obviously greatly limits the pool of FNAF anecdotes to ones from people who not only attended the PAX West event but also shared their thoughts online, though there are thankfully several accounts like that from which we can piece together info about Secret of the Mimic.

Regardless of their opinions of the game, early Secret of the Mimic players confirmed that the demo consisted of a chase sequence as well as one set within an office. In the chase segment, it's Jackie that's chasing players. Jackie is the clown-like animatronic meant to resemble a jack-in-the-box toy which was used in the teaser trailer for Secret of the Mimic, and part of the chase demo consisted of Jackie chasing the player through vents while pulling itself along with its springy arms.

"The chase sequence was incredibly intense and the extending arms really make you feel like it could catch you at any point," Twitter user Wolfcl0ck1 said after playing the demo. "I think it'll be very important to play this one in VR and not flat mode for the preferred horror experience."

Another FNAF fan who goes by BubblesZap on Reddit weighed in on both the chase and office demos. The office of course featured references like Fredbear posters and perhaps teasers for new characters alongside Jackie who was said to be quite impressive in that demo.

"When Jackie pops out of her box she looks INFINITELY more advanced than anything else we see," the player said. "Tears her box off trying to get through a door."

Between the two, people were advised to do the chase demo, but if these ever come to the PlayStation Store, it hopefully won't have to be a choice and both will instead be available. The game has so far only been confirmed for the PlayStation VR2 platform, but we know it'll be playable in a non-VR mode on the PS5 as well. Other platforms have yet to be confirmed.