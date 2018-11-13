‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ HD Ports Coming To Consoles, Including Nintendo Switch

For the past few years, Five Nights At Freddy’s has built up quite a reputation with their scary structure, as animatronic creatures can pretty much come and get you at any point during your shift. But one place we haven’t been able to discover this scary favorite is on consoles. However, that’s about to change.

Closely behind an update that dropped earlier today about the delay of the forthcoming movie and the incoming virtual reality version, series creator Scott Cawthon also provided an update that’s sure to make owners of Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch rather happy — there’s a version coming your way!

In the update, which you can find here, Cawthon explained that it had teamed up with a developer to make the games for those consoles, with “new, improved HD ports” that bring the graphics to life like never before. The ports will include “all of the original games,” according to Cawthon; and are currently at 20 percent complete. That means we likely won’t see them soon, possibly until sometime in late 2019.

Still, the team handling the ports sounds like they know what they’re doing. Cawthon has partnered up with Clickteam to bring the games to life, and the collection is likely to include multiple Freddy’s entries, from the first four games in the series to spin-offs like Sister Location and Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Simulator. These haven’t been confirmed just yet, but we should know more in the months ahead.

You can read the whole lengthy update on what’s happening in the world of Freddy‘s here, including potential details on a new “AAA” entry in the series that’s likely to be more of a general survival horror game, rather than utilizing the tactics that you’ve used in previous games. Again, it’s unconfirmed, but we’ll see what happens.

Oh, and while that’s happening, Scholastic is also producing a series of books based on the Freddy‘s series, with the series kicking off with five books, each with “three different short stories with unique characters and plot lines.” There’s no word on release just yet, but we’ll see what gets announced.

The Five Nights At Freddy’s games are available now for PC and mobile devices.