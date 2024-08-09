Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit Releases Version 1.0.2.0 Hotfix to Public Beta

Mega Cat Studios released Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit a day ahead of schedule on August 7th, and now the studio has introduced the first post-launch patch for the pixel art, single player adventure game – though at the moment the update is available in the game’s public beta branch to confirm stability before launching on the game fully. The Version 1.0.2.0 hotfix addresses a number of issues including a blocker fix, ten general improvements, and lists out a dozen other known issues currently impacting Into the Pit for some players.

Version 1.0.2.0 Hotfix Patch Notes

We’re back again today with another speedy delivery of fixes for everyone! We’re hard at work preparing frequent and fast updates to the beta branch especially, so keep an eye out for even more fixes to come. Check out the list of changes and improvements below:

This update is now live on our public beta branch. You can opt in by following the instructions in the video attached below. The fix will also be rolled out to the default branch once it’s confirmed to be stable.

Fixed Blockers:

Exiting the camera after the jumpscare causes Oswald to disappear



Other improvements:

Fixed Yellow Rabbit’s eyes sometimes not glowing blue



Fixed scrolling delay on the Alternative Music UI



Credits can now be manually scrolled with the up/down keys



Improved consistency with ending cinematic achievement timings



Fixed No Battery UI not reappearing after cinematics



Fixed some sliders responding to more inputs than intended



Improved UI spacing in SkeeBall in some languages



FixedTerrified Kid’s sprite appearing too soon



Fixed Speedrun Timer settings not resetting to off



Fixed Battery Obtained SFX still playing in subsequent interactions



Known Issues: (We’re working on them!)

(Note: most of these are only happening to some users)