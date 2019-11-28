Five Nights at Freddy’s 1-4 Are Coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch This Week

Today, Clickteam announced that Five Nights at Freddy’s, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, and Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 are coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on November 29. And to accompany the announcement, the developer has revealed a brand new trailer highlighting the four games and their signature style of horror.

Clickteam also revealed that each game will cost $8 a pop. So, if you want to cop all four, then you will need to fork over $32, which is pretty great value considering you’re getting not one, not two, not three, but four horror games.

For those that don’t know: Five Nights at Freddy’s is a point-and-click survival horror series that debuted back in 2014. When it first arrived on the scene, the first game in the series went viral and garnered a whole of attention. The result was numerous sequels and the game evolving into not just a video game franchise, but a media franchise featuring horror attractions, novels, and more.

As you may know, there’s been other games and spin-offs in the series, but these four comprise the original story. Below, you can read more about the first game in order to get a better understanding what the series is about:

It’s time to start your new summer job at Freddy Fazbear’s pizza. From your small office you must watch the cameras. Can you survive five nights at Freddy’s?

“Welcome to your new summer job at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, where kids and parents alike come for entertainment and food as far as the eye can see! The main attraction is Freddy Fazbear, of course; and his two friends. They are animatronic robots, programmed to please the crowds! The robots’ behavior has become somewhat unpredictable at night however, and it was much cheaper to hire you as a security guard than to find a repairman. From your small office you must watch the security cameras carefully. You have a very limited amount of electricity that you’re allowed to use per night (corporate budget cuts, you know). That means when you run out of power for the night- no more security doors and no more lights! If something isn’t right- namely if Freddybear or his friends aren’t in their proper places, you must find them on the monitors and protect yourself if needed! Can you survive five nights at Freddy’s?”