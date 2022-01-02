Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach DLC Teased

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach has only been available for a few weeks now, but it looks like developer Steel Wool Studios is already planning for the game’s future! In a new interview with YouTube’s Lewis “Dawko” Dawkins, executive producer Ray McCaffrey was asked about the possibility of DLC coming to the game. McCaffrey stated that talks have already started about the possibility of DLC, and those discussions have involved Scott Cawthon, the creator of the series. While McCaffrey had nothing official to announce, it seems quite likely that fans will have more ways to enjoy Security Breach in the future!

“That is something that we’re talking about right now. So, we’restarting to make some plans. There’s nothing concrete yet. But we’ve gota lot of ideas we’re collaborating with Scott [Cawthon] on. There’s Dreadbear inparticular, had such a positive response to. We would be silly not togive people more of Security Breach. So yeah, we’re laying down plansright now,” said McCaffrey.

McCaffrey went on to say that, in the meantime, Steel Wool Studios will be focused on improving the current game through patches. Players can look forward to improvements to the game’s quality-of-life and performance. Those improvements are obviously less exciting than wholly-new content, but if the game proves to be more enjoyable as a result, that should make fans pretty happy!

Dreadbear first appeared in the Curse of Dreadbear DLC for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted. The DLC released shortly before Halloween in 2019, so it’s possible we could see something similar for Security Breach in October 2022. That’s entirely speculation at this point, but if Dreadbear does get the focus again, it doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach? Would you like to see DLC released for the game? Let us knowin the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!