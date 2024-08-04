Scott Games Shares Additional Teases for Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie Sequel Animatronics

The Five Nights at Freddy’s 10th Anniversary celebrations have only been underway for three days now, but that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been plenty for fans to sink their teeth into already. On August 1st myPOPGOES saw its full release, August 2nd featured a demo release for the remake of The Joy of Creation, and for today FNaF fans are able to download the VIP interactive novel for free. While these releases are enough to get Five Nights at Freddy’s fans excited, they’re not all that’s been shared the first couple days of August – the Scott Games account has taken to social media to share images of animatronic components that appear to be on workbenches at Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, indicating some more teases of some of the animatronics fans will witness in the Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel.

While this is not the first time the animatronics for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 have been shared, this time around Blumhouse Productions has shared the honor of doing so with Scott Games rather than offering an additional insight into their movie themselves. The posts on the Scott Games X (formerly Twitter) don’t have any captions and instead just show images teasing what’s to come and allowing fans to get an additional look at three key animatronics that will terrorize Freddy Fazbear’s in the future:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Endoskeleton Parts (?)

This one looks like it could either be the ribcage of an endoskeleton, though it’s also possible this is another look at what will undoubtedly be a complex design for the twisted horror that is Mangle. Mangle was previously teased by the Blumhouse accounts earlier this year.

Toy Bonnie’s Eyes

Who else could those beautiful and unnerving green eyes belong to but the toy version of Bonnie? When Blumhouse previously teased a photo of Mangle’s model, parts for Toy Bonnie were present to the side as well.

Toy Chica’s Face

The third and final photo to be shared today is the face mold for Toy Chica. Chica had some of the best moments in the first Five Nights at Freddy’s movie and was a firm fan-favorite, and based on the replies to the post with this photo specifically, Toy Chica will continue the popularity.

It’s important to note that the 10th birthday celebrations for Five Nights at Freddy’s are ongoing, which means there’s still plenty more exciting things to come until the official date itself, August 8th. Whether or not this will include additional looks at more animatronics for the sequel set for a 2025 release will remain to be seen as the week unfolds, but based on three steady days of teases it could be likely there’s more to come, which could include Toy Freddie and additional new puppets introduced in the Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 game – The Puppet, Balloon Boy, and JJ.