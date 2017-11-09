Five Things We Can’t Wait To Do At PAX West 2017

We're just a couple of days away from PAX West 2017, the big community-based gaming show that's set to take place in Seattle, Washington. I'm going to be making the big trek to the show this weekend, talking with all sorts of developers and checking out a couple of panels to see what new information surfaces on my favorite panels. That said, there are already a few particular highlights that are popping up from the event, and if you're going, chances are you won't want to miss out on these either. Make some room in your schedule for these fun activities, and we'll see you from September 1st through the 4th!

Bioshock's 10th Anniversary Party As we noted in this previous story, 2K Games has partnered up with IGN to host a special Bioshock 10th Anniversary: Return To Rapture party, which will feature real-life Splicers, a Big Daddy and Little Sister statue set, themed food and drinks and live music from killer DJ Krista Childs. The event is already booked to capacity, but there's a pretty good chance that tickets may open up closer to it. The party takes place this Saturday, and will offer plenty of Bioshock goodness for fans of the series. Now we just need someone to ask, "Would you kindly attend our party?"

Nintendo "Nindies at Night" Event As you saw from this morning's special showcase, Nintendo's indie line-up for the Nintendo Switch is looking incredible. And if you're around Seattle tomorrow night, you'll be able to see a majority of these titles in action. The event will take place on Thursday, August 31st, at 8:30 PM at the MoPop (Museum of Pop Culture), and will feature a number of forthcoming titles, including Super Meat Boy Forever, Runner 3 and a handful of others. We're just hoping we run into Suda 51 and get to ask him questions about the new No More Heroes game. But we'll certainly be content with Hover and other great games, too.

Nintendo's First Official PAX Panel Nintendo doesn't host official panels at PAX events that often, so when they do, you know you're in for something good. The Metroid: Samus Returns panel will take place on Saturday, September 2nd, at 10 AM PDT at the Hydra Theater, with a special live Nintendo Minute taping, as well as a glimpse of new gameplay footage from the forthcoming 3DS sequel. On top of that, you may also score yourself some cool Metroid goodies as well, along with some limited edition Super Nintendo Power covers, to hype the forthcoming SNES Classic Edition. This is a not-miss panel.

Rocket League Madness You didn't think the team at Psyonix would be missing out on PAX, did you? Rocket League will be on full hype at the event, with fans being able to get a first look at the new Nintendo Switch version of the game, as well as being able to take part in a couple of tournaments, with some great swag prizes up for grabs. On top of that, a special panel titled "We Can Train You: A Guide To Winning Your First Tournament" will be held over the course of the weekends, in case you need to take care of that "road rust." The panel will take place on September 3rd at 6:00 PM at the Wyvern Theater.

Nintendo, Nintendo, Nintendo! Along with the panel and the forthcoming Nindies event, Nintendo will also be on the show floor in full force with a number of playable titles. You'll want to get there early, as it's your big opportunity to play Super Mario Odyssey before it drops on October 27th! For good measure, you'll also be able to check out Metroid: Samus Returns, along with a number of other AAA and indie titles for Switch and 3DS. And, for good measure, you'll be able to score some swag, as the company always hosts some kind of great giveaway. Here's hoping we can get a Super Mario Cappy hat!