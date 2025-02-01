EA Confirms Fixes for Sims 1 & 2 Re-Release Following Backlash

Longtime Sims fans have been hoping to The Sims 2 return in a more easily accessible format for quite some time. As part of this year’s 25th birthday celebration, EA granted those wishes with a massive re-release for The Sims and The Sims 2. However, the Legacy Collections haven’t quite had the smooth launch that developers and fans would’ve liked to see. Pretty immediately, gamers began having issues getting the older games to launch and run on their modern PCs, despite the re-release’s intentions of making the games easier for fans to enjoy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While some gamers have been able to enjoy The Sims Legacy Collection and The Sims 2 Legacy Collection, that hasn’t been the case for many. The issues seem to vary, likely depending on the specific system gamers are using. For some, The Sims won’t boot up at all, while others can only launch The Sims 2 if they put it in windowed mode. Others are experiencing frequent crashes, making it difficult to progress due to lost saves.

These game-breaking problems are perhaps the biggest issues, but even players able to jump into the game are also experiencing challenges. As noted in the Reddit thread above, many report that certain in-game elements, such as eating food or motive decay, don’t seem to be functioning properly. Glitches like these have always been a part of the Sims experience, but it does sound like what’s going on with The Sims 2 Legacy Collection goes above and beyond the charm of an older game and its quirks. With so many people struggling to enjoy the games, fans are frustrated that the price tag for this collection doesn’t seem to support the value.

The Sims 2 is iconic for many gamers, and most Simmers are happy to return to the games in their original versions rather than see a remake. However, it seems that some additional remastering or alterations were necessary to get the older games to run smoothly on newer graphics processors. Thankfully, EA has heard the complaints from disappointed Sims fans, and they’re working on a fix.

Sims 1 & 2 Legacy Collection Patches Are Coming

While the primary Sims social media accounts continue to celebrate the re-release without noting the issues, the same isn’t true on the EA support forums. There, in the Sims Game Info Hub, one of the Sims Community Managers has shared “An Important Update from The Sims Legacy Team.”

The message acknowledges the fact that fans are “currently experiencing various issues” with the Legacy Collection games. It goes on to explain that the team is investigating the issues and hopes to provide additional information about fixes soon. While this is a relatively vague update, it does suggest that the developers don’t plan to leave things as they are now. How extensive the planned fixes will be remains to be seen, so we don’t yet know if they will primarily address the crashes or dive deeper into the more bizarre in-game problems.

The Sims 1 in all its Early 2000’s glory

In addition to noting that the developers are looking into the current issues and potential fixes, the message goes on to provide instructions for those reporting bugs. For Simmers hoping to get their specific problems addressed, the post asks that they “please ensure you’re including screenshots, videos, dxdiags, and (for TS1) vulkaninfo.exe files in your bug reports.”

There’s no timeline yet for when EA might have a patch for these newly re-released games. However, it is comforting to know that they are at least working to address fan concerns and get The Sims Legacy Collection and The Sims 2 Legacy Collection working as intended.