For Honor Could Reveal Assassin’s Creed Surprise at E3

Ubisoft has a killer lineup of games coming to the Electronic Entertainment Expo in just under a couple of weeks. We’re going to be getting a closer look at its multiplayer pirate game Skull and Bones; they have several surprises that are in store including a possible return of Splinter Cell; and then there’s For Honor, which will have major presence during the event.

But today, the developers behind For Honor released a new video that showcases the highlights the medieval combat game has gone through over the past couple of years. More importantly, it also hints at what lies ahead. And that could include a major crossover, based on what the trailer shows at the end.

This crossover might be a tie-in with Assassin’s Creed. Though that’s not entirely confirmed by the publisher, check out the trailer above and get to the 4:25 mark. A knight stands there while a warrior holding a sword barely stops from hitting him. The blade definitely looks like something an assassin would wield. On top of that, check out the sleeve. It slightly resembles an Assassin’s robe.

The For Honor team will likely confirm the crossover (along with other potential characters for the game) during Ubisoft‘s E3 showcase, which will take place on Monday June 11.

In the meantime the video above does a superb job providing some retrospective to For Honor, including its many additions. The game recently received a Training Mode that allows would-be soldiers to “get good” before making their way to the online battlefield. Dedicated servers have also been introduced, making it easier to connect with others in the heat of battle.

While it’s worth noting that the game took a little while to warm up to the community, it eventually paid off with millions of players partaking in online battles and enjoying everything that For Honor has to offer. Even its Apprentice and Warriors Trials help players learn something new about their soldier of choice, making them that much more lethal when it comes to taking on adversaries.

We’ll let you know what Ubisoft has in mind for the game in just a few days. But things will look particularly good once a few Assassins enter the fray, we believe.

For Honor is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.