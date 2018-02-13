For Honor’s Player Count Reaches Into the Millions For Ubisoft

There was some mild concern for a little while there that Ubisoft‘s For Honor wasn’t doing as well as expected, with a number of sources citing low player counts. The publisher, however, has rebuffed them, indicating that the game is doing just fine. And now, upon second glance, we have a pretty good idea of just how well it’s doing.

During its recently earnings call that took place yesterday, Ubisoft noted that the game is doing incredibly well on the multiplayer front. The game has clocked in more than 7.5 million players since its release, and recently hosted as many as one million unique players on a monthly basis. That’s a far cry from the “disappointing” numbers that some sites previously reported.

Part of that turnaround might be the many fixes and new content that the publisher has been adding to the game over the past few months, as well as the launch of several competitive seasons that have brought old and new players alike back into the fray. Additional heroes have also been brought in, enabling those used to particular allies to try them out and see what tricks they have up their sleeves.

There are still a few balancing issues that need to be worked out within the game, but the team has done a spectacular job turning things around with the new content and tweaks that have been made so far – and there’s always room for new patches and additional heroes and maps to be thrown in as well.

It’s interesting how big its audience is, considering there’s also a huge multiplayer draw for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege as well, which came out some time ago. And things will likely get even more crowded when the company releases Skull & Bones, its huge pirating multiplayer opus, sometime later this year. Hey, the more the merrier.

But if you haven’t checked out For Honor yet, you’ve still got plenty of time to join in and sling swords with the best of the competitors. It’s a good time with many modes to choose from! It’s available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.