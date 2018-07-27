For Honor Season 7 Kicking Off Next Week, Here’s the New Content

Ubisoft mentioned a while back that For Honor was about to get very competitive again with the debut of a new season. And now we know exactly when it's set to hit us!

The publisher confirmed today that Season 7, also dubbed Storm and Fury, will be kicking off on August 2. When the free update does arrive, it'll bring some great new content to the table, along with other bonus goodies.

Straight from the publisher, here's a breakdown of what you can expect when Storm and Fury drops!

New Map

One new map, Secluded Keep, will expand the battlefield. Once the personal retreat of a pious Lord surrounded by water, it is now a highly disputed outpost. Secluded Keep will be available in Tribute, Skirmish, Elimination, Brawl, and Duel.

Major Hero Reworks

In the wake of the recent Hero updates and feedback from players, For Honor will continue to improve and balance the current roster, as two Heroes - the Warden and Valkyrie - will receive major gameplay updates to improve the versatility and efficiency of their respective move sets.

Ranking System Update

Introducing two new divisions in the Ranking System - Master and Grand Master, reserved for the fiercest warriors. Players will also be able to monitor their progress with the new Ranking Leaderboard. To focus the community on the new leaderboard and Master divisions, players will be able to join Ranked Duel matches outside Tournaments. Tournaments will instead be triggered on rotation, starting on a week-end basis.

In addition, Ubisoft also noted the following: "Coinciding with the beginning of the new Season, For Honor will apply a permanent 30% discount to all battle outfits. For Honor will also launch a new Hero Trial offer available from August 2-9, which will give players the opportunity to try any Hero they do not own and buy them at discounted Steel cost for a week."

Finally, it's confirmed that it will launch the content with a special Warrior's Den live stream set to air on August 2 at 12:00 PM EDT. During that time, players that participate in Twitch Drops at the link above can score an opportunity to win 100,000 Steel, which will be awarded every ten minutes!

If you don't have the game yet, this is a good opportunity to snag it and enjoy the new season. But if you can wait a little bit, you can score it for free on Xbox One as part of August's Games With Gold!

For Honor is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.