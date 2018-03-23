Fortnite Mobile: Here’s Why It Keeps Crashing

How to Make Fortnite bigger, starter pack:

Have Drake and Travis Scott stream it with the game’s most popular streamer Ninja. Check. Bring to mobile devices. Almost-check.

That’s right, in case you missed it, Fortnite is coming to mobile devices. At the moment of writing this, the game is currently in an invite-only phase and only available on iOS devices. And not long after the first invites went out, many invitees all ran into the same problem: the game kept crashing.

The question is WHY? Well, the most common issue is likely your device is too old.

If you’re playing on a phone:

If you’re playing Fortnite Mobile on your phone, you will need a compatible device, which means currently an iPhone 6S or SE or better. It’s important to note that while the 6S works, the iPhone 6 does not. Why, you ask? Because the iPhone 6 has only 1GB of RAM, while the 6S and newer phones have 2GB of RAM. In other words, the 1GB of RAM on the iPhone 6 is the deal-breaker.

If you’re playing on a tablet:

If you’re playing Fortnite Mobile on a tablet, you will need an iPad Air 2 or iPad Mini 4 or better. If you have anything earlier, it won’t work, because devices before these have 1GB of RAM opposed to 2GBs.

The game is notably not available on Android devices, but it will be sometime in the next few months. If you’re reading this before said support, then no, you can’t run Fortnite Mobile on your Android device. If you’re reading this after said support has come, then you can play Fortnite Mobile on certain devices.

It’s important to note that if you don’t have the following devices, you won’t be able to run Fortnite Mobile. Further, if you’re on iOS you will need iOS 11 or higher.

iOS compatible devices:

iPad 2017

iPad Pro

iPad Mini 4

iPad Air 2

iPhone X

iPhone SE

iPhone 6S (6S Plus)

iPhone 7 (7 Plus)

iPhone 8 (8 Plus)

Android compatible Devices:

LG G6

LG V30 (V30 Plus)

Huawei P8 Lite 2017

Huawei P9 (P9 Lite)

Huawei P10 (P10 Plus) (P10 Lite)

Huawei Mate 9 (Pro)

Huawei Mate 10 (Pro) (Lite)

Google Pixel 2 (XL)

If none of this resolves your issues then be sure to check out Epic Game’s official Fortnite FAQ, here. For more information on controller support and how much storage you need to run the game, check out our previous coverage here and here.