Fortnite Rex Pop Design Revealed by Funko

Fortnite’s first Pop figure has been revealed with Funko unveiling the design of the Rex collectible.

Earlier in the week, it was announced by Funko and Epic Games that a collection of Fortnite Pop figures would be released to extend the battle royale game’s influence to one more area. Now on consoles, mobile platforms, and PC, Fortnite players can soon have the game in a collectible form as well with big-headed merch that looks like it’ll be starting with the Rex figure. Funko shared the

The Rex skin is one of the more recognizable outfits in Fortnite, so it makes sense that the dinosaur skin would be one of the first to become a Pop. The back of the collectible wasn’t shown in the image, so we can’t tell if it has the dino back bling included as well, but we’ll hope that it does to give Fortnite players the complete package for the figure.

This is the first figure to have been revealed since the partnership was announced. There are more on the way though with the line of Fortnite collectibles expected to launch during the holiday season of this year, and they won’t be limited to just the style of figure shown above. Funko announced that the Fortnite figures would come to 10 different Funko product lines including the traditional Pop figures, 5 Star figures, Pint Size Heroes, Vinyl, keychains, Pop apparel and more.

Brian Mariotti, CEO of Funko, shared a statement on the collaboration between the two and previewed what’s to come for the Fortnite figures.

We are thrilled to collaborate and partner with Epic Games to create the inaugural Fortnite product collection and to bring these characters to life for the first time,” said Mariotti said. “This collection will be a true celebration of Fortnite’s incredible popularity and cultural significance, and we believe our Funko Fortnite collectibles will strongly resonate with fans of the game. We look forward to expanding this collection and combining our leading product capabilities with our strong retail platform. Ultimately our goal is to create a powerful merchandise strategy for the Fortnite brand, as well as bring these amazing collectibles to fans around the world.”

Fortnite Funko collectibles will launch later this year, but look for more reveals like the one above to come leading up to that release.