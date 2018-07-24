Fortnite 1st Birthday Challenges Revealed

Fortnite is celebrating its first anniversary, and all players are invited to the party! This morning’s Fortnite Battle Royale update brought the usual changes: building tweaks, new items, heft patch notes… It also brought some fun new extras, though. There are three brand new “Birthday Challenges,” and you have until August 7 to complete all three for some exclusive rewards!

The first one is easy enough. You just need to play through 14 matches in order to get a significant XP boost. 5,000 XP is pretty game-changing, especially since it will be stacking on top of your usual XP boosts from the Battle Pass and from normal play time. The second challenge is just as easy to complete: you just need to dish out 1,000 damage. This can be done easily throughout the course of normal play, and you’ll be unlocking that emoticon in no time!

The third challenge will be the toughest of the bunch, but honestly, this is another one that you’ll very likely complete just by playing the game normally. Throughout the Battle Royale island are scattered birthday cakes. You just need to find ten of these cakes and dance in front of them to complete the third Birthday Challenge, and for that you’ll unlock a “Happy Birthday” spray.

If you manage to complete all three of these challenges before August 7, then you’ll unlock an exclusive Birthday Cake Back Bling. It’s not the kind of thing you’ll want to wear to every match — it’s not that intimidating — but it is a unique slice of Fortnite history. For fans of the game, for those of you who have been here since the beginning, this is one cosmetic item that you’ll want to claim for yourself.

Save the World players weren’t left out, of course! Just because Battle Royale took off, that doesn’t mean that the team at EPIC has abandoned its founders. “Complete the Fortnite Birthday questline in Save the World and earn the Birthday Brigade Ramirez Hero,” this morning’s update reads. “Earn tickets to spend on Birthday Llamas which can contain Heroes and weapons from every event this year (not including quest rewards).”

There are a ton of new birthday extras, Easter eggs, and festivities to enjoy after this morning’s update. We’ll keep you guys updated with all of the latest, so stay tuned for challenge guides, new weapon breakdowns, hidden secrets, and much more throughout the day.