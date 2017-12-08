Fortnite Going All Out With Limited 50-On-50 Mode

If you think Fortnite‘s Battle Royale mode is something, you’re about to get invited to a much bigger party.

During tonight’s broadcast of The Game Awards, Epic Games confirmed that it will introduce a new limited mode for the hit building/shooting game that will allow you to take on 50 players on one team, and 50 on another. Yep, that’s right, 100 players.

The mode will be available across the board for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Mac, and everyone can try it starting from December 8th. However, you don’t have long to play it, as it’ll only be available through December 17th.

Basically, the mode is a much bigger take on team battles, as they keep fighting until all 50 members of a team are dead. And, yeah, that’s going to take a lot of work.

There’s a possibility we could see the mode again after its demo run this next week, depending on its popularity. But, for now, definitely jump in while the party lasts. Check out the trailer below to see how crazy things get.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Mac and PC.