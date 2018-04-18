Fortnite: 50v50 Mode and LMG Going Live Soon

Though the 50 vs 50 mode has seen some delays due to some crazy server circumstances, Epic Games has confirmed that the intense Battle Royale mode will be coming tomorrow for Fortnite players.

The dev team confirmed that both the 50 vs 50 and the LMG will be arriving at an undisclosed time tomorrow, April 19th, though a specific time has yet to be revealed. We knew the returning mode was making a comeback from earlier this month, though rapid outages have delayed it time and time again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Back and better than ever!” the previous announcement read on the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit earlier this month. “Two teams of 50 battle it out with two buses, increased loot spawns, and massive forts.” Here’s what we know about the soon-to-be live mode:

Limited Time Mode: 50V50 v2

Two teams of 50 fight to the finish! Due to this being a “large squad” mode, Profile Stats will not be tracked. Daily & Weekly challenges will still work, with the exception of the Squad-based challenges (‘Place Top 6 in Squads’, etc.).

Storm & Map Each team has a bus, approaching the island from opposite directions. On the map, the friendly bus has a blue outline, enemy has red. Final storm circle visible on minimap at start. Players have 10 minutes to loot the map as the storm closes in on the circle, then 5 minutes to fight, and another 5 minutes as the storm shrinks to the end. Supply drops come in batches of 3-6, fall every two minutes, and only land in the final storm circle. Added dotted line to map, which indicates the “battle lines” between the two teams. Crossing the line will make running into enemies more likely.

Loot Farming resources increased 75% over default. Increased floor loot spawn likelihood by 15%. Floor Loot spawns double ammo. Ammo boxes spawn triple ammo. Chests spawn double ammo & consumables. Supply drops spawn double ammo, and an extra consumable, resource drop and trap.



The LMG is a fast-firing Light Machine Gun that comes with a large magazine, but an even larger reload time. Looking at it in comparison to gameplay, it actually sounds kind of bad but to each their own and it’s something new to play with.

We don’t know when the update will go live exactly, we just know it’s slated for tomorrow. Until then, Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PS4, PC, and iOS.