Fan Video Re-Imagines ‘Fortnite’ As An Awesome 8-Bit Game

Fortnite is everywhere – everywhere – and because of its incredible popularity, the community oftentimes finds unique ways to put their creative spin on the online game. Some do it through cosplay, others through concept art, but one YouTube channel decided to put an 8-bit spin on the beloved battle royale experience.

Yet another gem from Gamology, this popular YouTube channel decided to see what it was like getting that Victory Royale during the era of 8-bit glory. Beginning with the opening screen of selecting a character — not unlike the current game’s lobby — and then transitioning into dropping from the Battle Bus onto the map, it’s everything we know of the current gaming wonder but in a style that brings back wonderful memories.

I’m not going to lie, I would play the hell of out this. The team over at Epic Games is known for their incredible events and interesting game modes. Perhaps if this gains enough traction, we might per chance see a special retro-inspired Limited Time Mode in the future? Doubtful, but we can dream.

What do you think about the 8-bit wonder? Would you give Fortnite a spin if it had this nostalgic spin? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for what you think!

As for the current game as we know it, Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. There’s also a new Ice Storm event going on now giving players a chance to earn some exclusive new rewards while playing in the snow. To learn more about that, check out our Game Hub right here for how to get started!