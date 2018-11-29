‘Fortnite’ Account Merging Featured Delayed Until 2019

When Sony lifted up those gates regarding cross-platform play starting with Fortnite, many players were wondering what they could do to consolidate accounts. Now that it’s available on every platform this generation, including mobile, that feature is more important than ever before. Unfortunately, said feature has been delayed.

Epic Games took to their website to talk about why they had to delay the original November release set for Account Merging. According to the studio, “Due to some ongoing technical concerns, we will be delaying the Account Merge feature until early next year. We want to make sure that this process is thoroughly tested and working properly before releasing it to those of you currently looking to transfer purchases from other accounts to your primary account. We’ll be sure to update you as we get closer to the release of the feature, which will include a web page on launch to help guide you through the flow!”

In their previous post, they mentioned “In November, we’re going to release an “account merging” system so you can combine multiple console-linked accounts to transfer Battle Royale cosmetic item purchases, lifetime wins, V-Bucks, and Save the World campaign access.”

Alas, it was not meant to be but when dealing with a player’s account and hard-earned progress, it’s understandable that they would want to be careful moving forward. Still, it is a bummer for many that this feature won’t be available before Season 6 ends. That, and it is the holiday season which means many gamers are getting brand new consoles to enjoy their favorite games with – including Fortnite.

At this time, we don’t have a projected release date yet for when this feature will come online, but hopefully Epic Games has something more concrete to reveal in the near future.

As for the game itself, Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. Are you ready for a new week of challenges? Sound off with all of your thoughts regarding Fortnite and the Battle Pass challenges in the comment section below!

