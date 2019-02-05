‘Fortnite’ Adds Explosive New Bottle Rockets, Environmental Campfires

A new update has arrived for Epic Games’ Fortnite and comes bearing a few explosive surprises. For those looking to up the ante a little bit in Battle Royale, a few new additions for the wildly popular free-to-play game will be right up your alley!

In the video above, you can see the Fortnite rockets in action — just, don’t set them off in tiny spaces. In addition to the bottle rockets, the team also added a new version of the campfires. “More than just looks,” promises the studio in their latest update on the game’s official website, “Environmental Gather around and tell tales of your adventures while you heal with your friends around.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ready to see what else is knew with the weapons and items in Fortnite? Check out the official patch notes below:

Bottle Rockets A thrown item that launches a barrage of bottle rockets to the toward the targeted direction. Rarity: Uncommon Found from Floor Loot, Chests, Vending Machines, Supply Llamas, and Supply Drops. Drops in stacks of 2. Max stack size of 6. Fires 45 rockets of varying speeds randomly within a cone over roughly 9 seconds. Deals 10 player and 40 environmental damage per explosion. Max 2 active per player.

Environmental Campfires Campfire props in the world can now be lit by interacting with them. Behaves like the Cozy Campfire, healing 2 health per second for 25 seconds to all nearby players. Each campfire can only be used once per match. You can tell if a campfire has been used by whether or not you can still see wood in it.

Vaulted BoomBox

Reduced the chance of receiving rocket ammo out of ammo boxes from 12% to 6%.

Increased the impulse strength of the Launchpad by 28.5%.

Reduced the chance to receive Dynamite from Chests from 7% to 5.33%.

Sneaky Snowman will no longer drop from Chests.

Chiller Grenade Lowered the volume of the beep.



As for the game itself, Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices.

What do you think about the latest additions to the popular title? What do you hope to see next in future updates? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.