‘Fortnite’ Adds New Chiller Grenade

A new update is now live for Epic Games’ Fortnite and to keep with the snow-capped theme of season 7, the studio has added a new item to the world of Battle Royale: the Chiller Grenade.

“Warning: May cause cold toes,” jokes Epic Games in their latest blog post on their website. “Chill your enemies to the core with this new item, it’s a blast!” The latest patch is a bit smaller than usual but does add a few items while changing others. For what’s new in the online game, check out a snippet of the patch notes below:

Chiller Grenade The Chiller Grenade will knock players back, causing them to slide along the ground. Allies, enemies, and vehicles hit with the Chiller Grenade will slip around with icy feet/wheels for a duration of 7 seconds. Drops in stacks of 3. Max stack size of 6. Common rarity. Can be found from Floor Loot and Vending Machines.

Cozy Campfire – Updated Visuals We’ve updated the visual effects of Cozy Campfires to more clearly indicate when a campfire is in use or burnt out.

Vaulted Bolt-action Sniper Rifle Burst Rifle Heavy Shotgun SMG Common, Uncommon, and Rare

Unvaulted Suppressed SMG Common, Uncommon, and Rare

Reduced the drop chance of Dual Pistol from floor loot from 2.24% to 1.38%.

Bug Fixes

Balloons no longer collide with vehicles. This resolves an issue where vehicles could be damaged when using Balloons while on a vehicle.



The SMG weapon type is a backlash that every Fortnite players is familiar with, with the regular being vaulted and the Suppressed model coming back out to play. As for what else is new with the latest update, you can check out the full patch notes right here.

Fortnite is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices.