Schoolboy Q Dunks on Fortnite, Reveals Why Apex Legends Is Better

Fortnite may be much more popular, and may be around for a lot longer, but Apex Legends is better, according to American rapper Schoolboy Q, at least. Despite being the most popular game in the world across mobile, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, Fortnite also has more haters than any game in a long time. People love to critique and dunk on the battle royale game, including Schoolboy Q, who is apparently a big Apex Legends fan.

During a recent episode of Sean Evan’s Hot Ones, the rapper was asked where he stands on the Apex Legends and Fortnite debate, a debate that has died down in recent months, but was super hot a couple months ago.

“Apex,” replied Schoolboy Q when asked which game he prefers. “Fortnite was dope when it first came out. I was f****n’ with it. I was going in. But then they [Epic Games] started making it weak and kid friendly, you know what I mean?”

As you will know, this isn’t a new critique of Fortnite, which has been slammed for becoming too kid friendly and pandering to mainstream players, which is the majority of its massive base.

The rapper continued:

“Once a game gets so big they have no choice but to cater to the weaker side of it, because not too many people are good. There’s a small percentage of people who are good versus people that are just playing. As of right now, Apex is s****n’ on Fortnite. But Apex is growing rapidly, crazy, crazy. It’s going to be just as big as Fortnite, and they are gonna cater to a bunch of weak ass, lil ass, punk ass kids. Then I’m going to be right back to ol’ faithful Call of Duty.”

As you will know, Apex Legends is actually declining after explosive growth for the first month or two. However, with Season 2 set to go live next week on July 2, maybe it will blow back up again. That said, for now, Schoolboy Q is sticking with it, until Call of Duty: Modern Warfare releases later this October, that is.

