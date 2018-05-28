Fortnite Gets Recreated as an Arcade Game

Fortnite might be at the top of the battle royale genre at the moment, but it’s also entered the arcade scene now thanks to this player-made video.

Titled “Fortnite: The Arcade Game,” the video comes from content creators JhbTeam who shared the arcade version of the game just yesterday. This new version of Fortnite has everything you’d expect from an arcade game from the fuzzy loading screen menu to the sounds that any gamer would instantly connect to an arcade experience. The sounds of the guns and other actions were also replaced with arcade noises to better match the 8-bit theme. An old-school health bar is also at the top next to a flashing “Insert Coin” message for players to bring on another teammate and expand their squad.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video’s broken up into different rounds that take viewers from the Flush Factory to a Disco Party and to a Soccer Game before finally ending at a Skybase. It’s already been mentioned by others that the first location isn’t actually Flush Factory, though everything else in the arcade video is accurate in where the action takes place.

Even if you’ve never danced at a disco party or kicked the soccer ball around in Fortnite, the ending level is something that everyone can probably relate to from at least one or two games. The Skybase level shows a giant ramp leading up to one platform with a convenient launch pad on it. These kinds of setups are super useful, but once you’ve been betrayed by the launch pad once as the floor gets taken out from under you, it’s something that you’ll always be wary of (and might even do to someone else to show them how it feels).

Friend: Are you good at Fortnite? Me: Yes Also me: pic.twitter.com/6A979OUerw — JhbTeam (@JhbTeam) May 6, 2018

The account that shared the video, JhbTeam, appears to specialize in Fortnite content like this, so if you’re finding that your need for more of this kind of stuff and Fortnite memes isn’t being met, you can catch more of it from the JhbTeam Twitter account. This video was shared there just yesterday with the most recent tweet shown above giving another idea of what you can expect from them in the future.