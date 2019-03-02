More ‘Fortnite’ Audio Improvements Planned for New Update

Several improvements to various sounds in Fortnite are planned for the 8.01 Update following an initial rollout at the start of Season 8, Epic Games said.

Fortnite players may recall that prior to Season 8’s start, Epic Games said in an informative AMA that it planned on improving the gameplay audio. A list of improvements was laid out to preview what Epic Games had in mind for the season that’s now begun.

Some of those changes have already been released with the Season 8 update. The full patch notes for the start of Season 8 revealed that footsteps from players located either above or below the listener were improved, warning indicators are now heard by players who are shot at with a Rocket Launcher, and there’s a new sound for when shields are broken. But with all those changes released, Epic Games said it still has more improvements to come.

Breaking down the plans for further audio adjustments and improvements, Epic Games shared the list below to detail what it hopes to change:

Upcoming Audio Improvements

Improvement to the standard AR sound so that it’s not overbearing on the shooter. Tightened up the sound, so it’s more of a BLaaam versus a BLAAAM.

Building Piece destroy sound is louder when instigated by enemies. Helps mitigate scenarios where “that guy Hand Cannon’d a wall behind me and I didn’t hear it”.

Footstep audio blends in the above/below layers, rather than abruptly switching between them. Prevents jarring footstep transitions between floors directly above or below. Should clear up some confusion.

Footstep occlusion traces from the heads of enemies when they’re above or below. This helps mitigate scenarios where an enemy has line-of-sight on you but their footsteps still sound muffled/occluded.

Reduce volume of the S8 palm tree umbrella. This only affects the umbrella open/close layers. Don’t worry, the steel drum riff volume is preserved.



When the audio improvements will be released wasn’t in the main post, but an answer from Epic Games within the comments confirmed it plans on having the adjustments out in the 8.01 Update. Epic Games said it would alert players if the release timing for the audio improvements changed.

Fortnite’s initial Season 8 update included a new Battle Pass featured in the video above as well as several changes to the map. Players already have their first wave of challenges to complete as well with this helpful guide hopefully able to assist in those endeavors.