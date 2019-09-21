Fortnite x Batman Official Trailer Revealed

This morning, Epic Games finally revealed its Fortnite crossover with Batman that it’s been teasing the past few days with Batarangs in Tilted Town and a Catwoman skin. And as you would expect, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players awoke early across the United States to catch the unveiling. In fact, there’s so much hype for the crossover that 30 minutes before the trailer even goes live there’s over 30,000 people tuned in just on YouTube alone. And as you can see via the new trailer, this isn’t the most extensive crossover the game has featured, in fact it seems mostly limited to cosmetic items other than Gotham City being added to the map.

As you may know, this isn’t Fortnite’s first superhero crossover, however, it’s its first crossover with DC Comics and one of its most notable crossovers to date. Previously, it’s crossed over with Marvel and the Avengers twice. Meanwhile, some other big previous crossovers include Stranger Things, FIFA World Cup, and John Wick.

That said, while this isn’t Fortnite’s first mega crossover, it’s a pretty big deal and has been generating extra buzz for the game as players look forward to Batman, Catwoman, and more.

Previously, it looked like IT: Chapter Two was going to be the game’s next crossover after red balloons suddenly populated the game and a Pennywise-esq laugh was found in the game’s files, however, it appears this was nothing more than Easter Eggs. Because if there was going to be an IT: Chapter Two crossover, it would happen now, except it isn’t, Batman is happening now.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of next-gen PS5 or Xbox Scarlett ports. Further, there’s still no word of the game coming to Apple Arcade or Google Stadia.

For more news, rumors, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Fortnite and gaming.