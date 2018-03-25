Fortnite Battle Royale Will Soon Be 4K on Xbox One X

Right now, Fortnite: Battle Royale is only 1800p and 60 frames per second on the Xbox One X, Microsoft’s supped-up Xbox One that enables 4K gaming. Despite offering the capability of 4K, not every game has taken available of the extra juice, such as Fortnite. But that will soon be changing.

During a Game Developers Conference in San Francisco this week, Fortnite developer Epic Games hosted a panel titled “Optimizing UE4 for Fortnite: Battle Royale,” where it reveled that it is troubleshooting on the Xbox One X, looking to add a boost to the game’s resolution.

More specifically, Epic Games confirmed that they are currently working on getting the game to run at 4K (2160p). The developer didn’t disclose when 4K support will come to the Xbox One X, but it did reference the near future. And given the speed of which Epic Games works and pumps out Fortnite content, sooner rather than later is probably a safe bet.

Epic Games also took the opportunity to clarify that on the Xbox One X it won’t be achieving native 4K, rather the resolution target will be achieved via Temporal Anti Aliasing Upsample. Basically, what this does is upgrade the game’s maximum framebuffers in order to deliver a higher pixel count than it would otherwise. This specific tactic has been one utilized by many developers, and the result is hardly distinguishable from native 4K.

As for the PlayStation 4 Pro, there is no mention of the 4K support coming anytime soon, which means PlayStation gamers will have have to make with 1080p.

Given that Fortnite is far from the prettiest or graphically impressive game, the difference between 4K and 1080p isn’t as drastic or noticeable as in other games. However, for Xbox One X users with a 4K tv, it will be nice to have another game that utilizes their thigh-end tech.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and is in the process of making its way to mobile devices (currently in an invite-only stage for iOS devices). While the base game costs a premium $59.99 USD, it’s popular Battle Royale mode is free-to-play, and is what has taken the game to the top of the industry, as well as turned it into a social and cultural phenomena.