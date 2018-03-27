New Fortnite Battle Royale Weapon Coming Soon

Fortnite Battle Royale players will be getting a new weapon soon, one that will leave some guided destruction in its wake.

Spotted by Fortnite players as an item that’s coming soon, the Guided Missile weapon is one that’ll apparently allow players to fire off a missile and then control its trajectory. The description of the item that was shared in a screenshot on forums like the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit reads “remote control destruction from above,” and though it doesn’t give a release date, it says that the weapon is “coming soon.”

Without knowing what types of rarities the weapon will have and how potent its explosions will be, it’s hard to say just how powerful it will be, but Fortnite players will probably have a hard time passing it up seeing how impactful explosive weapons can be. Once the number of remaining players begins dwindling and everyone starts building their defenses, a well-placed explosion can dismantle structures and leave enemies wide open. Couple that with the ability to guide the missile so that you can target specific parts of a structure or maybe even bypass it completely by sailing over the walls and you’ve got a recipe for a valued weapon.

This all depends on how the guiding system will work though. Some players have already speculated on how it’ll work with some suggesting that it might allow players to continue moving at a slower pace while being able to direct the missile’s trajectory by aiming the crosshairs. An alternative that’s been suggested would leave players motionless while having more complete control over the missile’s path – think of a Predator Missile but from a different angle. This would make the weapon deadlier in the right hands but would leave the user completely open to being attacked, a trade-off that seems fair for a guided explosive.

For those who play with friends in the squad mode as opposed to going solo, if the missile works like the Rocket Launcher does, it may even let players ride atop a teammate’s rocket to assist in the guided carnage. This could open up many more possibilities than the Rocket Launcher since it won’t be restricted to a straight line, but it’s possible that it won’t be rideable at all.

Epic Games hasn’t officially revealed the details of the new weapon yet, so look for more on the new Fortnite Battle Royale weapon to be announced soon.