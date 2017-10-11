Fortnite: Battle Royale Has Attracted A Record Number Of Players

When it initially released, Epic Games’ Fortnite brought in a number of players, working together to survive against undead hordes while building their ideal fortress. But there’s no question that the game really took off when the publisher introduced a 100-player Battle Royale mode, in a winner-take-all mode that was inspired by Bluehole’s highly successful Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds.

And now Battle Royale has become the key to success for Fortnite. The company has confirmed today that the game has managed to surpass ten million players since its release from a couple of weeks ago, with the free-to-play mode becoming a tremendous draw to players and helping bump up sales of the game, even in its “early access” state.

Epic has also noted some other stats behind the game, including smaller things like the total number of hours played within the game (nearly 45 million), the number of traps found (nearly 59 million), and the number of people who have jumped from the Battle Bus (which flies overhead and allows players to jump out wherever – over 292 million). You can see all the statistics below.

The game is doing quite well, though it still has a ways to go to catch up to Battlegrounds. While some players are like, “Well, they have ten million players,” that’s just with checking out the game overall. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been breaking all sorts of records on Steam, including nearly reaching two million concurrent players. That means nearly two million people playing all at once, and forcing Bluehole to accommodate their servers accordingly from the overhaul of traffic. So, yeah, Fortnite isn’t quite there just yet – but it is getting popular.

So where does Fortnite go from here? Onward and upward, obviously. Epic Games is still hard at work on getting the “full” release going for the game, though players can obviously jump in and enjoy quite a bit right now. And there could be new perks introduced to Battle Royale soon, so we’ll keep you informed regarding what the team could have in mind.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Be sure to check it out!